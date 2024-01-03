F.T. Island add Singapore stop to 2024 ‘Hey Day’ Asia tour

South Korean band F.T. Island have announced new dates for their upcoming 2024 ‘Hey Day’ Asia tour.

Today (January 3), F.T. Island and management agency Ujin Entertainment announced an addition of a new Singapore concert to their upcoming 2024 ‘Hey Day’ Asia tour. The date, venue and ticketing details of the newly added show have yet to be announced.

The Singapore stop joins five previously announced concerts across Asia. The tour will kick off at the Broadway Theatre in Macau on January 27.

Advertisement

Thereafter, F.T. Island will play shows in Bangkok, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur across three dates in February, before wrapping things up in Hong Kong on March 2.

The dates for F.T. Island’s 2024 ‘Hey Day’ Asia tour are:

JANUARY 2024

27 – Macau, China, Broadway Theatre

FEBRUARY 2024

03 – Bangkok, Thailand, Chaengwattana Hall

18 – Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Music Center

24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp Kuala Lumpur

MARCH 2024

02 – Hong Kong, China, Star Hall (KITEC)

TBA

Singapore, Singapore

Advertisement

In other touring news, South Korean band The Rose have added new dates to the Europe and Asia legs of their 2023 to 2024 ‘Dawn To Dusk’ World Tour. Meanwhile, Super Junior-L.S.S. have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘The Show: Th3ee Guys’ Asia tour.

Elsewhere, Thai-born K-pop idol BamBam of boyband GOT7 has added new dates to his ongoing solo world tour ‘Area 52’. Plus, B.A.P singer Moon Jong-up has announced his 2024 ‘Something Comes Up’ Asia tour.