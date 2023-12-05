F.T. Island’s Minhwan, ex-LABOUM’s Yulhee are getting divorced

F.T. Island member Minhwan and ex-LABOUM singer Yulhee have announced that they are divorcing after five years of marriage.

On December 4, the celebrity South Korean couple announced their separation and divorce on their personal Instagram accounts. Yulhee wrote that the decision to separate came after “much time, effort and discussion”, as translated by Soompi.

“Although our journey as a couple has come to an end, our roles as parents to our children persist. Both of us are currently communicating and taking care of our children to the best of our abilities,” she added.

The former singer also noted the couple’s three kids will continue living with Minhwan in order to “minimise any psychological distress”, while saying that she will “spend time with them frequently to ensure the absence of their mother is felt as little as possible.”

Meanwhile, F.T. Island’s Minhwan said that he and Yulhee have “come to the decision to conclude our marriage” following “extensive discussions” about their relationship.

“I am also grateful and genuinely sorry to our families, team members, and the fans who supported us,” the musician added. “As a father, I will do my utmost to fulfil my role and ensure our children do not carry any emotional scars.”

Minhwan’s agency FNC Entertainment has also released a statement regarding the couple’s divorce, confirming that the pair are “currently undergoing the divorce mediation process”, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “It has been agreed that Choi Min-hwan will have custody of their three children,” the agency added.

Minhwan and Yulhee went public with their relationship in September 2017, before getting married in October 2018. Their first child was born in May 2018, while their twin second and third children were born in February 2020.