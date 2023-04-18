Jackson Wang, Post Malone, Robbie Williams and more announced for F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023

The first wave entertainment line-up for this year’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix has been announced.

Announced today (April 18), this year’s performances will feature Jackson Wang, Post Malone and Robbie Williams. Also announced to perform on Friday (September 15) alongside Jackson Wang are NIKI, Rich Brian and Warren Hue as part of an 88rising showcase.

All currently announced acts will perform at the Zone 4 Padang Stage.

Advertisement

More performers will be announced in the lead-up to this year’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix race weekend.

The 2023 edition of Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is set to take place from September 15 till September 17.

All tickets to the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 provide access to the concerts at the Padang Stage in Zone 4. Priced from S$128 for a single-day ticket and S$398 for a three-day pass, official tickets can be purchased from the official F1 Singapore Grand Prix website and via authorised ticketing partners.

The current F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 entertainment line-up is:

Friday (September 15):

Jackson Wang

NIKI

Rich Brian

Warren Hue

Saturday (September 16):

Post Malone

Advertisement

Sunday (September 17):

Robbie Williams

Last year’s iteration of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix featured a star-studded slate of international and regional artists, including American R&B veterans TLC, Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, Irish boyband Westlife, Britpop stalwarts Suede, pop-punk pioneers Green Day and Malaysian rock band Wings. Check out NME’s festival recap here.