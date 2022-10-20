Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix releases tickets for 2023 event, details new event space

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has released tickets for its 2023 event, and has provided details about a new events space due to begin development in March next year.

The 2023 edition of Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is set to take place from September 15 till September17. Early bird 3-day passes for the race’s various grandstands – namely, the Super Pit Grandstand, Turn 1 and Turn 2 Grandstands, Connaught Grandstand, Empress Grandstand and Padang Grandstand – are currently available for purchase, ranging from SGD498 to SGD1,788 in price. Tickets for the Pit Grandstand and Stamford Grandstand are currently sold out.

Combination packages, which allow ticket holders access to different grandstands on each of the race’s three days, are also available, ranging from SGD498 to SGD1,088 in price.

Early bird tickets will be available until November 24 and are subject to availability. More ticketing details can be seen on the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix’ official website.

In addition to tickets, the Singapore Grand Prix has also announced details about the development of NS Square, a new event space derived from the redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay. The renovation works will result in the omission of the Bay Grandstand from the circuit’s layout until 2026, as NS Square is scheduled to open at the end of that year.

When asked how the new NS Square space will affect future editions’ entertainment lineup, a Singapore GP spokesperson said in a statement to NME: “We will assess the venue once the build is complete, as part of the overall circuit park, and curate content that best suits the event.”

This year’s iteration of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix featured a star-studded slate of international and regional artists, including American R&B veterans TLC, Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, Irish boyband Westlife, Britpop stalwarts Suede, pop-punk pioneers Green Day and Malaysian rock band Wings. Check out NME’s festival recap here.