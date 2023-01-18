Fall Out Boy announce new album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’

Fall Out Boy have announced their return with their first album in five years, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’.

The Chicago band’s eighth studio album will arrive on March 24. It was produced by Neal Avron, who was also behind the production desk for three of Fall Out Boy’s ’00s albums – 2005’s ‘From Under The Cork Tree’, 2007’s ‘Infinity On High’ and 2008’s ‘Folie A Deux’.

“Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting,” said frontman and guitarist Patrick Stump via a press release. “But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

The band has also shared the first taste of the new album in the form of lead single ‘Love From The Other Side’, which was announced last week and sees them return to their guitar-driven roots. The song is accompanied by a fairytale themed video, which you can check out below:

Stump also discussed working with Neal Avron on the new record. “Neal not only taught us how to make records, but has a unique capacity to really take time and focus on a record. We thought it was a no-brainer to work with him again, on a record where that was very important to us, and he was gracious enough to agree to work with us,” he said.

‘So Much (For) Stardust’ also marks the band’s return to Fueled By Ramen, who released their debut album ‘Take This To Your Grave’ in 2003. “Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey,” said bassist Pete Wentz. “We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this.”

The announcement of ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ comes following almost two months of teasers. It started back in November, when Fall Out Boy took out a full page advert in the Chicago Tribune to announce ‘FOB8’.

Last week (January 10), Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes revealed that Fall Out Boy had sent him a pink and white seashell. “Wtf what is this & why is it at my house,” Sykes wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a photo of the item and a letter it came with that read: “Love from the other side.”

Previously, fans were also sent postcards from ‘Pink Seashell Beach’ and a website called Sending My Love From Pink Seashell Beach was also launched. When users visited the site, they were greeted with a pink seashell with the message, “The answers are all inside of this”. When the shell is clicked on, it turns around to reveal a dirty baseball before the screen turns black and the site reads: “The beach was never real. None of it is.”

The shell followed fans being sent an email titled “A Homeboy’s Life” at the turn of the new year. “We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you,” the band wrote in the email.

“Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”