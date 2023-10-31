Fall Out Boy announce ‘Take This To Your Grave’ 20th anniversary reissue featuring two unreleased demos

Fall Out Boy have announced a ‘Take This To Your Grave’ 20th anniversary reissue featuring two previously unreleased demos.

It’s been two decades since Fall Out Boy released their debut and to celebrate, that album is getting a reissue on blue vinyl alongside a 36-page coffee table book.

The vinyl features two unreleased demos called ‘Colorado Song’ and ‘Jakus Song’.

There will only be 5000 copies available to purchase exclusively via the Fall Out Boy online store from December 15.

Check out the band’s announcement of the reissue here:

this is a special one 💙 celebrating the 20th anniversary of Take This To Your Grave a limited edition 36-page hardcover coffee table book + blue vinyl, featuring two unreleased demos ("Colorado Song" + "Jakus Song”). Only 5,000 copies were made, available exclusively in the FOB… pic.twitter.com/QmurwduFBr — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) October 31, 2023

Meanwhile Fall Out Boy brought their updated cover of ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ to the 2023 MTV VMAs in September. The pop-punk band’s appearance marked their third at the awards show following performances in 2005 and 2007.

This time around, Fall Out Boy performed their modern take on Billy Joel’s classic song, which finds them referencing Trump’s impeachments, Brexit, Harry Potter and many more era-defining moments.

Fall Out Boy also recently announced plans for a US tour in 2024 with Jimmy Eat World as support.

The ‘So Much For (2our) Dust’ tour will kick off on February 28 in Portland, with further stops planned in Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Baltimore, New York, Nashville, Milwaukee, and more, before wrapping up on April 6 in Minneapolis. Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and Carr will also join the bands as support on tour.

You can purchase tickets here and view the full list of tour dates below.

FEBRUARY 2024

28 – Portland, Moda Center

MARCH

1 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

3 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

4 – Anaheim, Honda Center

7 – Fort Worth, Dickies Arena

8 – Austin, Moody Center

11 – Oklahoma City, Paycom Center

13 – Birmingham, Legacy Arena at the BJCC

15 – Orlando, Amway Center

16 – Jacksonville, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

19 – Raleigh, PNC Arena

20 – Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena

22 – New York, Madison Square Garden

24 – Albany, MVP Arena

26 – Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena

27 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

29 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center

30 – Lexington, Rupp Arena

31 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

APRIL

2 – Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

3 – Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena

5 – Omaha, CHI Health Center Arena

6 – Minneapolis, Target Center