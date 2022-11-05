Fall Out Boy, Metallica, The Beach Boys and more head up new graphic novel imprint Headshell

Vault Comics have announced a new graphic novel imprint called Headshell, for which they’ve teamed up with a stable of iconic bands and artists – including Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Metallica and The Beach Boys – to create books based on their catalogues and backstories.

The initial rollout will feature five books, with titles by Redman and Def Leppard rounding out the roster. So reads a description on the Headshell website: “Great musicians are storytellers. But some stories need to be told on the page. Headshell works with iconic recording artists to create unique graphic novels that resonate with artists and audiences.

“Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists’ careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love.”

Though none of the books have been dated for release at the time of writing, it’s confirmed that Wentz’s – titled Dying Inside – will arrive first. The bassist worked on it alongside writer Hannah Klein and Vault alumnus Lisa Sterle, and said of his title in a press release: “Creating a new graphic novel with Vault and one of my favourite writers, Hannah Klein, has been an insane experience – in the best possible way.

“Between her perspective, honesty, and super dark sense of humour and Vault’s creative support throughout the entire process, I’m excited to share it with the world soon.”

Also revealed was the title of Def Leppard’s book – Hysteria – as well as confirmation that Metallica’s will arrive in 2023. In his own statement, drummer Lars Ulrich said: “The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers. We are excited to partner with them.”

The sentiment was shared by Vault CEO Damian Wassel, who added: “We have one overriding goal at Vault: to bring readers the very best comics and graphic novels. We’re thrilled to bring that experience of creating amazing, award-winning stories to Headshell in partnership with some of the biggest names in music. I can’t wait to share the Headshell line of books with the world.”

Graphic novels have long been favoured by artists keen to share new stories either related to or unique from their music, especially in recent years. Over the past two years, for example, we’ve seen books released by the likes of Tegan & Sara, Yungblud, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Graham Coxon, Vince Staples, Motörhead, Chuck D, Joan Jett, Blondie, Machine Gun Kelly, The Doors and the estates of David Bowie and Freddie Mercury.