Fall Out Boy have pulled out of two of their Hella Mega tour dates after a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

The band are currently on tour around the US with Green Day and Weezer on their long-awaited and COVID-delayed stadium dates.

In a statement, the band revealed that they will no longer play tonight’s (August 4) New York City show at Citi Field and tomorrow’s (August 5) date at Boston’s Fenway Park, but Green Day, Weezer and support band the Interrupters will still play the shows.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows of the Hella Mega Tour due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID,” the statement read.

It added: “It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

The US leg of the groups’ joint tour had been postponed from summer 2020 to this summer. Though the US leg of the tour was able to go ahead this summer, the rescheduled UK/EU leg of the tour will take place in summer 2022.

The tour, which saw its opening leg in Asia axed in February 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, was originally due to hit the UK, Europe and US last summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November.