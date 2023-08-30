Fall Out Boy announce Bangkok concert, tease Southeast Asia tour

Fall Out Boy are returning to Southeast Asia later this year.

Today (August 30), the band took to social media to announce a concert in Thailand this December at the Bangkok Thunder Dome.

While the band have yet to announce more tour dates in the region, they took to their Instagram Stories to tease that a larger Southeast Asia tour announcement is coming. “This isn’t our only show in Southeast Asia,” they wrote.

Fall Out Boy’s Bangkok show is set to take place on December 6 at the Thunder Dome, with tickets going on sale on Sunday, September 3 via the official TicketMelon website. Tickets will cost THB3,300 and THB3,900.

Earlier this month, Fall Out Boy gave ‘You’re Crashing, But You’re No Wave’ its live debut at a show in New York. The track is take off from their landmark 2007 album ‘Infinity On High’ and was chosen as the night’s ‘Magic 8 Ball’ song, the part of the evening where the Chicagoans dig into their deep cuts and play one of their B-sides and rarities.

In March, the band released their eighth album, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’. In a four-star review, Erica Campbell wrote for NME: “‘So Much (For) Stardust’, brings all the early ’00s nostalgia without the gimmicks. It also doesn’t take itself too seriously: see the spoken word intro of “an alligator prince with crocodile tears” of ‘Baby Annihilation’. A rock titan set with the task of advancing their sound in a way that can still appease the sensibilities of lifelong fans could be daunting, but Fall Out Boy pull it off.”