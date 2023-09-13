Fall Out Boy bring updated ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ to 2023 MTV VMAs

Fall Out Boy brought their updated cover of ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ to the 2023 MTV VMAs, which are taking place at New Jersey’s Prudential Center tonight (September 12).

The pop-punk band’s appearance marked their third at the awards show following performances in 2005 and 2007.

This time around, Fall Out Boy performed their modern take on Billy Joel’s classic song, which finds them referencing Trump’s impeachments, Brexit, Harry Potter and many more era-defining moments.

When the band released the cover earlier this summer, Joel responded by saying they had saved him from updating it himself. “Everybody said, ‘Well, aren’t you going to do a part two?’,” he explained. “I said, ‘Nah, I’ve already done part one.’ So, Fall Out Boy, go ahead. Great, take it away.

Fall Out Boy tocando “We Didn’t Start The Fire” no #VMA pic.twitter.com/vVQpu54ecj — We In The Crowd (@weinthecrowd) September 13, 2023

Elsewhere at the VMAs, Lil Wayne kicked off the awards show with a performance of ‘Uproar’ and ‘Kat Food’. Olivia Rodrigo followed him with a rendition of ‘Vampire’ and ‘Get Him Back!’, recreating elements of the video for the former track.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also gave their new collaboration ‘Bongos’ its live premiere, while Doja Cat aired three songs from her upcoming new album ‘Scarlet’. Nicki Minaj used her performance to preview ‘Pink Friday 2’ with a clip of an unreleased song and Demi Lovato brought rock versions of some of her pop hits to the show.

Stray Kids made their first appearance at the MTV VMAs, performing a remix of ‘S-Class’ and collecting the Best K-pop award. Shakira crowdsurfed as she collected her Video Vanguard award, becoming the first South American artist to receive it.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together and Anitta premiered their upcoming collaboration, ‘Back For More’, during the ceremony.

*NSYNC reunited for the first time in a decade to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop, while the pop star praised her collaborator Jack Antonoff when picking up Song Of The Year. “We will continue making music until 2089,” she joked.

Check back to NME.com for all the latest action from the 2023 MTV VMAs as it happens.