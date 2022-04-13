Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman announces memoir ‘None Of This Rocks’

Fall Out Boy guitarist and co-founder Joe Trohman has revealed that he’s releasing a new memoir this autumn.

The book, titled None Of This Rocks, will explore Trohman’s youth and evolution into a musician. It’s described as being “unlike any [memoir] you’ve ever read.”

A synopsis of the book (via Waterstones) reads: “None Of This Rocks is a memoir by Joe Trohman – lead guitarist and co-founder of Fall Out Boy – that reads like a double album full of revealing stories from his youth and his experiences of modern rock and roll stardom.

Advertisement

“With wit and wisdom, and maybe a little bit of whining, Trohman grapples with depression, his mother’s brain cancer, antisemitism, pills, petty larceny, side hustles, and pop-punk at the turn of the century.”

I’m thrilled to announce that my memoir, NONE OF THIS ROCKS, is available to preorder now. Yep, I wrote a book. Signed copies are available from select retailers—learn more and order your copy here: https://t.co/NxIfRndE5D pic.twitter.com/yPJpdH0Z0M — Joe Trohman (@trohman) April 12, 2022

“Full of revealing stories from his youth and his experiences of modern rock and roll stardom”

“Then came Fall Out Boy. From the guitarist’s very first glimpses of their popular ascension, to working with his heroes like Anthrax’s Scott Ian, to writing for television with comedian Brian Posehn, Trohman takes readers backstage, into the studio, and onto his couch.

Advertisement

“He shares his struggles with depression and substance abuse in a brutally honest and personal tone that readers will appreciate. Not much of this rocks, perhaps, but it all adds up to a fascinating music memoir unlike any you’ve ever read.”

None Of This Rocks will be on sale from September 13 and you can pre-order the book here.

Fall Out Boy are currently gearing up for the UK and European leg of the Hella Mega Tour, a three-way headliner between the Chicago pop-rockers, Green Dayand Weezer.

Fall Out Boy were forced to pull out of several dates on the North American run of their tour earlier this year, due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19. In tribute, Weezer performed their own version of the band’s 2005 hit ‘Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down’.