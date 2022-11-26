‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara has died aged 63

Irene Cara, best known for singing the title tracks of the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died at the age of 63.

The news was confirmed by her publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter, who revealed that Cara died at her Florida home. The cause of death is currently unknown and will be released “when information is available”. A memorial for fans is set to be held in due course.

Moose wrote: “This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news.

“Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.”

Cara first shot to fame when she was cast in the 1980 musical Fame. After being initially cast as a dancer, the role of Coco Hernandez was written for her and she sang the title track. Her performance won her two Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Artist.

She later sang and co-wrote ‘Flashdance… What A Feeling’ for the soundtrack of the 1983 blockbuster Flashdance, for which she also won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance as well as an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Cara’s publicist praised her as a “beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films”.