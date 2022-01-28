The family of Lauren Smith-Fields have thanked Cardi B for helping to launch an investigation into the TikTok influencer’s death.

The 23-year-old, from Connecticut, was found dead on December 12 after going on a date, with officials determining that her cause of death was acute intoxication by “Fentanyl combined with prescription medication and alcohol” earlier this week.

Lauren Smith-Fields was dead for almost 48 hours before her family were notified, reports HotNewHipHop.

When her family arrived at her apartment in Bridgeport, Connecticut to check on her, there was allegedly a note on her door which said: “If you’re looking for Lauren, call this number.”

Criminal Probe Launched in Death of Lauren Smith-Fields – ⁦@iamcardib⁩

thanks to your voice we are moving towards justice, just announced today a criminal investigation will be launched. Can I say like Cardi, “AAAAAA” or “Know what I’m saying”. https://t.co/MZTqjYrzb5 — Darnell D. Crosland (@DarnellCrosland) January 26, 2022

A detective allegedly answered and let them know that she died on December 12.

The handling of the case was criticised by Cardi who tweeted: “Justice for Lauren. Connecticut you have failed that young lady!!!”

Following her posts, police officers announced that they were opening a criminal case into what led to Smith-Fields’ death.

A lawyer for the family told TMZ that Cardi was “instrumental in getting Lauren’s tragic death to become a criminal case”, claiming that “police launched their investigation only after Cardi spoke out”.

The rapper’s latest actions come just days after she pledged to help cover funeral expenses for the families of the 17 people who died in a Bronx apartment fire earlier this month.

“When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi said in a statement.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Earlier this week, she also won a libel case against the blogger Tasha K, who she accused of leading a “malicious campaign” of posts to taint her reputation.