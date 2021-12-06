‘Fan Girl’, ‘Magikland’, ‘Watch List’, ‘Block Z’ up for awards at FAMAS 2021

The 2021 nominees for the 69th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards have been announced.

On Thursday (December 2), FAMAS announced the full list of nominees for a total of 16 categories, reported the Inquirer. The nominations were shared on FAMAS’ Facebook page and its YouTube channel.

Fantasy adventure movie Magikland, crime thriller Watch List, and romance drama film On Vodka, Beers and Regrets are the leading nominees after each receiving 11 nods.

The coming-of-age film Fan Girl, drama thriller Untrue and zombie flick Block Z have all received nine nominations each.

Apart from Fan Girl, Watch List, Magikland, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets, and Block Z, the movies competing for best picture are Memories of Forgetting, Isa Pang Bahaghari, Four Sisters Before the Wedding, He Who Is Without Sin, and Latay.

Competing for best actress are Cristine Reyes (Untrue), Iza Calzado (Tagpuan), Bela Padilla (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets), Charlie Dizon (Fan Girl), Lovi Poe (Latay), and Alessandra de Rossi (Watch List).

For the best actor category, the nominees are Xian Lim (Untrue), Allen Dizon (Latay), Coco Martin (Love or Money), Alfred Vargas (Tagpuan), Paulo Avelino (Fan Girl), Elijah Canlas (He Who Is Without Sin), and JC Santos (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets).

FAMAS has yet to announce the schedule of the ceremony, but the event will be held virtually due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The complete nominations for the 2021 FAMAS Awards are:

Best Picture:

Untrue

Magikland

Hayop Ka!

Memories Of Forgetting

Isa Pang Bahaghari

Four Sisters Before The Wedding

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Fan Girl

He Who Is Without Sin

Watch List

Block Z

Latay

Best Director:

Avid Liongoren – Hayop Ka!

Christian Acuña – Magikland

Irene Villamore – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Antoinette Jadaone – Fan Girl

Ben Rekhi – Watch List

Joel Lamangan – Isa Pang Bahaghari

Best Actress:

Cristine Reyes – Untrue

Iza Calzado – Tagpuan

Bela Padilla – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Charlie Dizon – Fan Girl

Lovi Poe – Latay

Alessandra de Rossi – Watch List

Best Actor:

Xian Lim – Untrue

Allen Dizon – Latay

Coco Martin – Love Or Money

Alfred Vargas – Tagpuan

Paulo Avelino – Fan Girl

Elijah Canlas – He Who Is Without Sin

JC Santos – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Best Supporting Actress:

Rhen Escaño – Untrue

Dimples Romana – Block Z

Dexter Doria – Memories of Forgetting

Angeli Bayani – Watch List

Sanya Lopez – Isa Pang Bahaghari

Carmina Villaroel – Four Sisters Before the Wedding

Shaina Magdayao – Tagpuan

Best Supporting Actor:

Ian Veneraction – Block Z

Michael de Mesa – Isa Pang Bahagari

Dominic Ochoa – Four Sisters Before the Wedding

Micko Laurente – Watch List

Jake Macapagal – Watch List

Enzo Pineda – He Who Is Without Sin

Matteo Guidicelli – On Vodka, Beers and Regrets

Best Child Performer:

Elijah Alejo – Magikland

Joshua Patag – Magikland

Miel Espinosa – Block Z

Best Screenplay:

Manny Angeles – Hayop Ka!

Ralston Jover – Latay

Irene Villamor – On Vodka, Beers and Regrets

Rod Marmol and Pat Apura – Magikland

Antoinette Jadaone – Fan Girl

Rona Rean Sales and Ben Rekhi – Watch List

Best Cinematography:

Boy Yniguez – Untrue

Rody Lacap – Magikland

Neil Daza – Fan Girl

Daniella Nowitz – Watch List

TM Malones – Latay

Pao Orendain – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Best Editing:

Marya Ignacio – Untrue

Manet A. Dayrit – Magikland

Nick Ellsberg and Liza D. Espinas – Watch List

Arnex Nicolas – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Jether Arman, Manny Angeles and Avid Liongoren – Hayop Ka!

Benjamin Tolentino – Fan Girl

Best Production Design:

Ferdie Abuel – Fan Girl

Ericson Navarro – Magikland

Ferdie Abuel – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Ericson Navarro – Watch List

Danny Red – Block Z

Maolen Fadul – Untrue

Best Visual Effects:

Central Digital Lab – Magikland

Master Joel – Block Z

Best Sound:

Nicole Amores – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Gerald James D’Lonsod, Albert Michael Idioma and Vanya Fantonial – Magikland

Vincent Villa – Fan Girl

William Ryan Fritch – Watch List

Vince Jan Banta and Armand de Guzman – Block Z

Nicole Amores – Hayop Ka!

Best Musical Score:

Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Emerzon Quintillan Texon – Magikland

Len Calvo – Hayop Ka!

Best Original Song:

‘Mundo’ by Raphiel Shannon – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

‘Maibalik’ by Joshua Bulot and JBK – Us Again

‘Ulan’ by Bugoy Drilon – The Boy Foretold By The Stars

‘Maligaya’ by Inigo Pascual – Four Sister Before The Wedding

Best Short Film:

Zomnia – Johnrey Rivas

Mosang – Fidel Redado

Paint Me A Picture – by John Knox Vill

Dear Mama – Geraldo Jumawan and Jean Villame

Lente – Tereon Tulana

Solo – Kevin Piamonte