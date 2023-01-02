NewsMusic News

Fans are furious that Celine Dion isn’t on 200 greatest singers of all time list

The best-selling Canadian recording artist and the best-selling French-language artist of all time was missed off

By Charlotte Krol
Celine Dion
Celine Dion. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/Redferns

Fans of Celine Dion have shared their disbelief that the Canadian singer has been left off a greatest singers of all time list.

Rolling Stone published its ‘200 greatest singers of all time’ ranking this festive period, with acts including Whitney Houston, Al Green, Adele, Beyoncé, Otis Redding, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and many more making the list.

But ballad queen Dion was noticeably absent, with Burna Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Billie Eilish and Yeah Yeah YeahsKaren O featuring in the 181-200 section of the list.

Advertisement

One fan expressed their upset at the omission. “They better change the name of that list to ‘Ranking The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time After The Great Céline Dion,'” they wrote.

Alongside a clip of Dion singing, another said: “You can’t have a greatest singers list without Céline Dion. She’s one of the greatest vocalists of our generation.”

Elsewhere, a fan wrote: “Celine Dion doesn’t need no damn Rolling Stone to tell her she’s one of the best vocalists in the world, she makes her own lists.”

A tweet sent out later by Rolling Stone read: “Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent.”

Advertisement

The fans’ reactions come weeks after the singer revealed that she’s been living with a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, and that she isn’t well enough to resume her tour next month as planned.

Dion’s shows from February 24-April 11 have been rescheduled to 2024, while the shows from May 31-July 17 have been cancelled altogether.

Her concerts scheduled for August to October 2023 are not affected. See the list of new tour dates here.
Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement