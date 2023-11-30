Fans are rallying to get The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’ to Christmas Number One after death of Shane MacGowan

The Pogues fans have been rallying to get their track ‘Fairytale Of New York’ to the Christmas Number One after the death of frontman Shane MacGowan.

MacGowan’s death was confirmed today (November 30) in a joint statement by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, as well as his sister Siobhan and father Maurice.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan. Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side. Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family,” read the statement. He was age 65.

Fans have taken to social media in attempts to get ‘Fairytale Of New York’ to become the Christmas Number One in honour of MacGowan’s passing. The track peaked at Number Two on its original release in 1987.

One X/Twitter user tweeted: “We need to make this Christmas number one. RIP Shane MacGowan,” while another said:”I saw Christmas Number One trending and expected everyone to be calling for Fairytale of New York to be #1. But it’s mostly not.There’s only one right answer as to what needs to be #1 this year. and this is it.”

Another fan tweeted: “Fairytale Of New York HAS to be number one this year…and not the namby-pamby, scared-to-offend-everyone, crap remake either! Sleep peacefully Shane” while a different user shared: “RIP an absolute legend. Let’s get Fairytale of New York to number one.” Check out more fan comments below.

Fairytale Of New York HAS to be number one this year…and not the namby-pamby, scared-to-offend-everyone, crap remake either!

Though it has yet to score the Christmas Number One, ‘Fairytale Of New York’ has reached the UK Top 20 on 19 different occations since its release including every year during Christmastime since 2005. It is also the most played Christmas song of the 21st century in the UK (Per The Telegraph)

Recently, NFL members and brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, teamed up for a cover of the holiday classic and reworked it under the name ‘Fairytale Of Philadelphia’.

Elsewhere, tributes have come flooding in to the poetic after the news of his death.

MacGowan’s close friend Nick Cave, said he was “a true friend and the greatest songwriter of his generation. A very sad day.”

Frank Turner wrote in a post on X/Twitter: “Just landed from a 10 hour flight to Hong Kong to hear the news about Shane MacGowan. Gutted. Had the honour to share a stage once, Christmas 2012. One of the all time greats. RIP.”

Tim Burgess added: “Farewell Shane MacGowan. A life lived to the full. A lyrical genius. An inspiration to so many of us who wanted to be in bands. I followed The Pogues to far flung places, met Shane a few times and watched some of the most exhilarating shows I’ve ever witnessed”