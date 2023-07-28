Fans are re-sharing Sinead O’Connor’s cover of Nirvana’s ‘All Apologies’

Fans have been re-sharing Sinead O’Connor‘s cover of Nirvana‘s track ‘All Apologies’ in light of the Irish singer’s passing.

Her cover of the grunge hit was featured as the seventh track on her fourth studio album, 1994’s ‘Universal Mother’. O’Connor’s version of the song also transforms the Nirvana track into an acoustic ballad and the accompanying video features O’Connor singing in front of a house.

‘All Apologies’ was the second single from Nirvana’s third LP, 1993’s ‘In Utero’. It is most known for the stripped down version that the band played during their famous MTV Unplugged session.

The Irish singer passed away earlier this week (July 26) at the age of 56. She was found unresponsive at her home in London.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share her cover of the track with one user sharing: “Sinéad O’Connor deserves enormous credit for her political stands and songwriting, but on a personal level as someone who was deeply shaped by Kurt Cobain, I love her Nirvana cover as much as anything she did, up there w/Julien Baker’s Jawbreaker take.”

Another user shared: “Friendly reminder that Sinéad O’Connor also did one of the best Nirvana covers of all time”

Courtney Love, frontwoman of Hole and the widow of Kurt Cobain, took to Instagram to share a photos of her and O’Connor together along with a photo of herself with Cobain, their daughter Frances Bean and O’Connor. The caption read: “Sinéad O’Connor was a sweet, wonderful woman. She came up and said hello to me. We sat in the sun, drank Pepsi-Cola, and told each other secrets.”

She continued: “We talked a lot about her childhood and Kurt’s childhood and all sorts of childhoods. She takes in the world with huge luminous eyes, the type you rarely see, utterly, lunar, laser beams to Ork.

“Sinead and I would stay up all night in the bus watching really depressing movies. We watched Ryan’s Daughter and two different adaptations of Wuthering Heights. She told me about Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw being sexually abused. When we were in Chicago she bought me a beautiful book that I really needed, and then she went down to her room, and when she was all alone she ran away to the airport.”

She added: “She was pregnant, it was quite hot, and she was depressed. In her note that she left she said, ‘They can sue me. I don’t care. I’ll find another line of work’, which I thought had a lot of integrity to it, to be honest. I missed Sinéad.”

Other musicians and celebrities have paid tribute to the late singer. R.E.M frontman Michael Stipe simply put “There are no words”, while legendary photographer Anton Corbijn wrote: “Very sad news, can’t quite believe that this beautiful person with this angelic voice has gone. RIP dear Sinead.”

Rapper Ice-T tweeted a tribute to her sharing: “Respect to Sinead … She stood for something … Unlike most people … Rest Easy..”

In other Sinead O’Connor news, earlier this week, it was revealed that the singer had been working on a new album – a follow-up to 2014’s ‘I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss’. She also said she hoped to release it early next year.

On-stage tributes have been shared by Tori Amos, P!nk and Brandi Carlile and Fall Out Boy. In an obituary for the singer and activist, NME described O’Connor as “a rare artist who was determined to use her platform for retributive good,” and added that “she will be remembered not just for the beauty of her voice, but for its power.”