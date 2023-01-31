Fans are using AI to create their own Drake songs

Fans are creating their own Drake songs using an AI generator.

The website, Drayk.it, asks users to enter any words for “Drake to write an AI song about”.

It takes about one minute for the generator to create a song based on the prompt, or users can roll the dice icon, which can picks from random topics such as “a shy elephant who dreams of learning to skateboard” to “a giant octopus that’s a master of the guitar, living on a tropical island with a band of exotic birds”.

“AI Drake song about a turtle in a pirate ship, raiding other ships for a special treasure. This is better than God’s Plan,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another shared: “Lost my wallet/had it stolen the other day, and decided to have AI Drake write a song about it.”

Drayk.it is created by virtual music studio Mayk.it, with founders Stefán Heinrich Henriquez and Akiva Bamberger telling Forbes in a 2022 that the “premise is that everyone should be able to make songs and work as an artist,” (via Complex).

“We’re unleashing music creativity for everyone. When we looked at other music-making apps, we found they were just too complex for us. They were almost all developed by professional musicians who didn’t have much empathy for beginners.”

Check out some of the AI generated songs from fans below.

AI Drake song about a turtle in a pirate ship, raiding other ships for a special treasure. This is better than God's Plan

Got an AI to write a Drake song about the books he reads each shabbos.

Lost my wallet/had it stolen the other day, and decided to have AI Drake write a song about it.

Earlier this month, Nick Cave described ChatGPT and AI songwriting “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”.

Responding in his blog The Red Hand Files to a fan in who’d sent him lyrics to an algorithmically generated song, Cave wrote that “with all the love and respect in the world”, the track is “bullshit” and “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”.

He continued that “songs arise out of suffering” and “predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation and, well, as far as I know, algorithms don’t feel. Data doesn’t suffer”.

Elsewhere, in December, hundreds of artists protested the use of art created using artificial ntelligence on professional portfolio site Artstation.

Getty Images, meanwhile, took an AI art creator to court earlier this month over “millions” of alleged copies.