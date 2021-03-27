News Music News

Fans criticise Gorillaz for selling NFT after impact on climate change revealed

The band explored environmental devastation on the album 'Plastic Beach'

By Rhian Daly
Gorillaz. Credit: Press.

Fans have criticised Gorillaz for launching an NFT (non-fungible token) after it was revealed selling the digital items has a huge effect on climate change.

Gorillaz announced yesterday (March 26) that they would be selling an NFT to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

However, in a recent report by Wired, the impact of selling NFTs on climate change and the environment could be hugely negative. According to the publication, the 10 seconds it took for cryptocurrency website Nifty Gateway used up 8.7 megawatts of energy – which is similar to how much electricity one household uses in a year.

The cartoon band, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, explored the topic of environmentalism and the devastation of the Earth on their album ‘Plastic Beach’ – an irony that hasn’t been lost on their fans.

“im seriously so sad and disappointed by gorillaz doing NFTs,” one Twitter user wrote. “they made an entire album about the environment ten years ago but now don’t hesitate to do somethimg that helps destroy the environment to make money.

“even if they dont know about the environment impact, that just means theyre agreeing to something without doing any research. remember when jamie said the things they partner with are always good people lol.”

 

Another added: “Gorillaz doing NFTs despite making the literal album ‘Plastic Beach’, which is about environmentalism, is making me lose my mind.”

See more reactions below.

A petition has since been started by fan Jamie Bradner calling on Gorillaz to cancel their plans to produce an NFT. In the post, Bradner called the “decision to create NFTs in collaboration with Superplastic based off the art of Gorillaz is misinformed at best and goes against what Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have originally created”. At the time of writing, 375 people have signed the petition.

NME has contacted representatives for Gorillaz for official comment on the matter.

The band’s self-titled debut album was released on March 26, 2001 and will be celebrated with a number of new items, including a new collection from the band’s clothing line G Foot and a series of vinyl toys.

