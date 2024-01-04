Fans defend Madonna after “ageist” trolls incorrectly mock her for using support beam at show

Madonna fans have defended the star from “ageist” trolls who incorrectly mocked her for using a support beam at a live show.

The singer kicked off the US leg of her ‘Celebration’ world tour last month, and a video was shared on TikTok of her dancing while holding a pole behind her.

In the comments of the video, some suggested that she was using it as a support beam to help her to stand.

“I’m glad to see that Madonna has a grab bar so she doesn’t fall,” one said of the video, while another added: “65-year-old Madonna has to use a bar to dance on stage to prop herself up as she performs a dance routine.”

65 year old Madonna has to use a bar to dance on stage to prop herself up as she performs a dance routine. pic.twitter.com/p75zDZq3LO — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 4, 2024

Madonna fans have then since defended the singer from the trolls, with one saying: “Dumb a**es got jokes, but failed to mention the fact that she’s dancing on a MOVING PLATFORM,” and calling out the “ageist” comments.

Another said: “She is on a thin platform that is moving across the top of the audience! Of course there’s a bar! She’s also clipped onto it!”

Reviewing her tour’s opening show at The O2 in London, NME awarded it five stars and said: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye.

“That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”

During her final night of European tour at the venue, Madonna invited Stella McCartney up on stage during ‘Vogue’.

You can view Madonna’s remaining North American tour dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

JANUARY 2024

8 – Boston Garden

9 – Boston Garden

11 – Toronto Scotiabank Arena

12 – Toronto Scotiabank Arena

15 – Detroit Little Caesars Arena

18 – Montreal Bell Centre

20 – Montreal Bell Centre

22 – New York Madison Square Garden

23 – New York Madison Square Garden

25 – Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

J29 – New York Madison Square Garden

FEBRUARY 2024

1 – Chicago The United Center

2 – Chicago The United Center

5 – Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

8 – Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

13 – Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center

17 – Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

18 – Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

21 – Vancouver Rogers Arena

24 – Sacramento Golden 1 Center

27 – San Francisco Chase Center

28 – San Francisco Chase Center

MARCH 2024

1 – Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena

2 – Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena

4 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

5 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

7 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

9 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

11 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

13 – Palm Springs Acrisure Arena

16 – Phoenix Footprint Center

19 – Denver Ball Arena

24 – Dallas American Airlines Center

28 – Houston Toyota Centre

29 – Houston Toyota Centre

APRIL 2024

1 – Atlanta State Farm Arena

4 – Tampa Amalie Arena

6 – Miami Kaseya Center

7 – Miami Kaseya Center

14 – Austin Moody Center

15 – Austin Moody Center

20 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

21 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

23 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

26 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes