Fans pay tribute to Queen’s Freddie Mercury on late singer’s 75th birthday

Fans have been flocking to social media to pay tribute to Freddie Mercury on what would have been the legendary Queen singer’s 75th birthday.

The charismatic frontman, who died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991, was born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946, in Stone Town, Tanzania.

Mercury’s seismic impact on music and pop culture has long been felt since his death. Today (September 5), fans have been sharing stories, tributes, photographs and more to mark the the singer’s birthday.

Advertisement

“Happy heavenly birthday dear beautiful angel, the beautiful songs and moments you shared with us will always speak of a great person that you were, you will never be forgotten I love you,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“‘Who Wants To Live Forever?’ No one can do that, but you will always live forever in our hearts. Happy 75th birthday, Freddie Mercury!” another fan said.

A third fan wrote: “Happy Birthday to the greatest Frontman and Rock performer of all time.”

Happy heavenly birthday dear beautiful angel, the beautiful songs and moments you shared with us will always speak of a great person that you were, you will never be forgotten I love you. 🕊🤍#FreddieMercury ✨ pic.twitter.com/TGNU3MyCnO — Mr Mercury 👑♏️ (@michaelxmercury) September 4, 2021

"Who Wants To Live Forever?"

No one can do that, but you will always live forever in our hearts. Happy 75th birthday, Freddie Mercury! 🎂❤️🎈 #FreddieMercury🎊 pic.twitter.com/pOgOBvB8V2 — Frankii Lynes (@FrankiiLynes) September 5, 2021

Happy Birthday to the greatest Frontman and Rock performer of all time❤️🔥 #TheMusicalProstitute #FreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/V2GEzEF0I0 — Nikhil (@JoKeR_mufc) September 5, 2021

Advertisement

“Today is an entirely special date. on a day like this one, but back in 1946, the legend himself… freddie mercury, was born. to shine, to entertain, and to love. the singer will then forever remain in our memory. know that we all still love you,” another fan of the late singer wrote.

Elsewhere, a classic rock picture account shared a photograph of Mercury as a baby with his mother, Jer Bulsara.

today is an entirely special date. on a day like this one, but back in 1946, the legend himself… freddie mercury, was born. to shine, to entertain, and to love. the singer will then forever remain in our memory. know that we all still love you. pic.twitter.com/kLpYWHY7ve — nicole loves birthday boy freddie 🥳 (@NIGHTXOPERA) September 5, 2021

See more birthday wishes for the late Queen singer below:

Freddie Mercury would've been 75 today. I was a fan of Queen in the early days, when they were art-school rockers, before they went more, er, novelty. You'd have hordes of hairy bikers down the front at gigs moshing to Freddie in his leotard. No idea!🤣I cried when he died pic.twitter.com/CmiJ87J9sb — Mat Oxley (@matoxley) September 5, 2021

This is my humble offering, remembering Freddie Mercury, on what would've been his 75th birthday.

Forever in our hearts, the music lives on#FreddieMercury #Freddie75 #FreddieMercury75 @OIQFC pic.twitter.com/p3YjMch4mH — Dawn (@DawnSunrise1) September 5, 2021

“I’ll always walk around like a Persian popinjay, and no one’s gonna stop me.” 💛

Happy Birthday, Freddie. Watch the full #Freddie75 video here: https://t.co/6eP6VH85AR 🎬 pic.twitter.com/KLAS8EUkjl — Freddie Mercury (@freddie_mercury) September 5, 2021

#FreddieMercury Happy birthday today to Freddie Mercury would have been 75 today. Died 1991 age 45. Singer songwriter record producer lead vocalist with Queen. The best frontman in the history of pop music. There will never be another Freddie Mercury. pic.twitter.com/1GPnZ9oICX — ASKdes 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇦🇺🌎 (@ASK_des) September 5, 2021

On this day in 1946 one of the best rock singers in the world was born. Freddie Mercury would have been 75 today. These are my wooden marionette tributes. #FreddieMercury #FreddieMercury75 @QueenWillRock pic.twitter.com/fbQhjHCPPZ — Darren Darrionettes (@GeppettoMoreash) September 5, 2021

This legend would have been 75 today #FreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/YMMoULqpBN — David McGeoch (@davidmcgeoch9) September 5, 2021

Freddie Mercury with his parents at his London home in 1977 #FreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/8Wd05Gd0na — Oh Why Bother (@radionic_powers) September 5, 2021

Today would have been #FreddieMercury 75th birthday so #boogiewithball has to be from ⁦@QueenWillRock⁩ …❤️ pic.twitter.com/RyorztEpJQ — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) September 5, 2021

"my soul is painted like the wings of butterflies" 🦋 now it's official, happy birthday dearest freddie, you mean the absolute world to me, i love you 🤍 #HappyBirthdayFreddieMercury #HappyBirthdayFreddie #FreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/GlJAlQd9wh — Lenna | FREDDIE'S DAY 🎂 (@melinasdarling) September 4, 2021

Happy Birthday to the greatest #FreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/mzx4lBNtws — The lion, the witch and the audacity of this bitch (@buttmunchsomer) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Queen guitarist Brian May has said he believes Mercury would still be playing with the legendary band if he was still alive today.

“He would still be saying ‘Oh I need to do my solo stuff’, but he would be coming back to the family to do what we do,” May told Simon Mayo on Greatest Hits Radio, before adding: “The funny thing is I feel more and more that he is kind of with us in a way, maybe I’m getting to be an old romantic, but Freddie is in my day every day.”

He continued: “He’s always in my thoughts and I can always feel what he’d say in a certain situation, oh what would Freddie think, ah he’d like this, he’d laugh at this or whatever. He’s so much part of the legacy we created, that will always be the case.”