Fans pay tribute to David Bowie on late singer’s 75th birthday

“David Robert Jones died on 10 January 2016, but David Bowie lives forever”

By Will Lavin
David Bowie
David Bowie on the set of the 'Jump They Say' music video in 1993. CREDIT: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Fans have been flocking to social media to pay tribute to David Bowie on what would have been the legendary singer’s 75th birthday.

The highly influential musician, who died following an 18-month battle with cancer in 2016, was born David Robert Jones on January 8, 1947, in Brixton, London.

Bowie’s seismic impact on music and pop culture can never be overstated. His relentless innovation and reinvention was one of the great driving forces of modern music, which in turn inspired countless musicians across a vast tapestry of rock music which he helped weave as he went.

It wasn’t just music the starman influenced. His impact reached into fashion, performance art, film and sexual politics, which earned him legions of fans all over the world. Today (January 8), friends, entertainers and fans have been sharing stories, tributes, photographs and more to mark the the singer’s birthday.

Bowie’s widow Iman Abdulmajid paid tribute to her late husband by sharing a quote from Canadian poet and novelist Margaret Atwood: “I exist in two places, here and where you are.”

“Happy Birthday David Bowie, on what would have been his 75th birthday,” The Anchoress wrote in a tribute. “A lesson to anyone in how to constantly push forwards in your art, how to magpie like an artist, and how to always look to the future and bring it back into your present. An innovator, an icon. Much missed.”

Lenny Kravitz posted a photo of he and Bowie, accompanied by the caption: “Happy Birthday to The Thin White Duke.”

Paul Young shared a photo of he and Bowie alongside Bryan Adams, writing: “Remembering David Bowie today on what would have been his 75th birthday – he is greatly missed. I love this photo of us both with @bryanadams.”

“Remembering David Bowie on what would have been his 75th birthday: 8 January 2022. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Glass-Bowie-Eno trilogy of symphonies beginning with Low Symphony in 1992, and a conclusion with Lodger Symphony,” said composer Phillip Glass.

The official John Lennon Twitter account posted Bowie’s performance of ‘Fame’ with the Beatles legend on the Cher Show in 1975, writing: “Happy Birthday David Bowie.”

See more birthday wishes for the late rock icon below:

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds London have announced that they are to unveil a new figure of David Bowie in March 2022 – the second to feature at the Baker Street attraction.

On what would have been the late artist’s 75th birthday, Madame Tussauds have also released new images taken during Bowie’s 1983 sitting with their artists. Check them out here.

