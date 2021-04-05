News Music News

Fans pay tribute to Kurt Cobain on 27th anniversary of his death

"There is not a single day where we don’t think about you and we dearly miss you"

By Will Lavin
Kurt Cobain
Kurt Cobain. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fans have flocked to social media to pay tribute to Kurt Cobain on 27th anniversary of the iconic singer’s death.

The Nirvana frontman took his own life at his own home in Seattle, Washington on April 5, 1994 at the age of 27.

Cobain’s seismic impact on music and pop culture has long been felt since his death. Today (April 5), fans have been sharing stories, tributes, photographs and more to mark the anniversary of the singer’s passing.

Advertisement

“in April 1994 I wasn’t 7 yet and I wasn’t aware that your music and your attitude would be such a comfort and a rescue in my life for the years to come,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “#KurtCobain will live forever in the heart and the mind of all those who will be listening to #Nirvana’s music.”

Another fan wrote: “27 years ago today we lost a legend. You changed and revolutionised music so much that as long as people exist on this earth their hearts will always be touched. We think about you everyday and we all miss you so much.”

 

A third fan wrote: “Forever in peace. Forever in the heart. Free forever. We all miss you. Kurt Cobain 1967-1994,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

 

“On this day in 1994 the world lost a legend, Kurt Cobain,” a Kurt Cobain archive page tweeted. “There is not a single day where we don’t think about you and we dearly miss you. You’ll never be forgotten. Rest in peace.”

See more tributes to Cobain below:

Earlier this year, Dave Grohl reflected on Cobain‘s seismic musical impact, as well as discussing the emotional toll of Nirvana‘s untimely split.

“Of course, it was an incredibly challenging experience and ultimately one of the greatest heartbreaks of my life that Nirvana isn’t still here today making music,” Grohl said, speaking on Apple Music’s Medicine At Midnight Radio.

“Whether it would be called Nirvana or something else. It is one of my life’s greatest heartbreaks that Kurt isn’t still here to write more amazing songs because it’s pretty clear that he was blessed with a gift.

“I think it’s safe to say that he was the greatest songwriter of our generation. I’m very proud to say that I got to be his drummer and play those songs every night.”

Advertisement
Advertisement