Fans predict new music as Dua Lipa wipes Instagram and changes profile picture

Dua Lipa Fans are predicting that a new era of music is on the way from the musician due to a change in her social media profiles.

The musician’s Instagram account was wiped and a new profile picture appeared on her X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts. It’s of a light blue jewel-like material in which Dua Lipa is seemingly reflected.

The singer’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ has been teased for a few years. In March last year, she told Elton John that the record was “50 per cent done”, before walking the statement back in December. “When I was speaking to Elton I really felt like I was halfway done,” she said.

Advertisement

Dua Lipa's new profile picture confirms what insiders had already mentioned about her new album and style: a new sound that blends psychedelic and mature techno-pop. pic.twitter.com/ZpWCD7yIca — Dua Lipa Protocol (@dualipaprotocol) October 9, 2023

ooooh dua lipa releasing a new album soon… waiting for the jennie collab! pic.twitter.com/Ckc4JphBdq — alba🌙 (@jenniesillusion) October 9, 2023

Dua Lipa new album coming I dreamed of this — Cold Girl Meg (@MegIsSlaying) October 9, 2023

Then, in an interview with New York Times Magazine in August of this year, it was revealed that the album will be released in 2024.

Alongside this news, the profile appeared to suggest that Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has worked on the album. When discussing the collaboration, the writer of the piece says it’s “a rumour [Lipa] all but confirms by denying.”

Advertisement

Lipa said of the album previosuly “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Mark Ronson also revealed this year that he has heard some of the new record, sharing that it’s “incredible”.

Lipa worked with Ronson on ‘Dance The Night’ – the lead single from the Barbie soundtrack written in collaboration with Andrew Wyatt.

He referenced the music video for the song hinting that the smashing of a disco ball in that video is symbolic of Lipa’s next record: “I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”