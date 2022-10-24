Fans question if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ was a ‘Midnights’ Easter Egg

Fans have asked if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ that she wore last year was a ’Midnights’ Easter egg.

The pop star released her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ on Friday (October 21), which she described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.

It has since been revealed that the singer, who is known for dropping musical Easter eggs, teased lyrics from ‘Midnights’ earlier this year during her 2022 New York University commencement speech.

Now, some suspect that one song references the ‘revenge dress’ she wore on Late Night With Seth Meyers in November 2021. At the time, some fans compared it to Princess Diana’s famous dress she wore in June 1994, the same day that Prince Charles admitted he was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The only person I think of when I hear Taylor Swift sing “I don't dress for women, I don't dress for men / Lately I've been dressing for revenge” RIP Princess Di, you would have loved Vigilante Shit pic.twitter.com/yXlvlcXpm9 — Emily 💫 (@emjrasmussen) October 21, 2022

On ‘Midnights” eighth track ‘Vigilante Shit’, Swift sings: “They say looks can kill, and I might try / I don’t dress for women / I don’t dress for men / Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge”.

The lyric “dressing for revenge” is repeated throughout the song, which fans have suspected is a nod to her own viral revenge dress.

The singer has previously denied that the dress was influenced by Diana’s, telling Access Hollywood: “I just liked the dress. It was a black dress I liked.”

Fans also spotted a Janet Jackson reference in Swift‘s new collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach‘.

In a four-star review of ‘Midnights’, NME described the album as a “shimmering return to pure pop”, adding: “The pop titan’s tenth record pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds.”

‘Midnights’ quickly broke the record for most-streamed album in a day on Spotify, which the singer described as “mind blowing”.

Last week, Swift added seven bonus tracks to ‘Midnights’ on a surprise ‘3am’ edition, explaining that “lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you.”