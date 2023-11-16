NewsMusic News

Fans react as Glastonbury 2024 coach and ticket packages sell out in 25 minutes

General sale will occur on Sunday November 19 at 9am

By Alex Rigotti
Glastonbury Festival , 2022 (Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

Coach and ticket packages for Glastonbury Festival 2024 sold out in just 25 minutes after going on sale last today (November 16).

Britain’s biggest festival is making its trumphant return to Worthy Farm this year from June 26 through to Sunday June 30, 2024. Its spectacular 2023 edition saw Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Rick Astley and more take to the stage.

After going on sale at 6pm today, the expected ticket frenzy has resulted in coach and ticket packages selling out within 25 minutes.

Glastonbury Festival announced the news on social media: “The Glastonbury 2024 tickets with coach travel on sale this evening have now all been sold. Our thanks to everyone who bought one. Standard tickets are on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning (and National Express will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from across the UK).

General sale tickets will go on sale on November 19 – for information on how to snag your tickets, visit here. Standard tickets will cost £355 with a £5 booking fee. There is a £75 deposit per attendee before paying the full balance in the first week of April.

Check out some reactions to the gruelling ticket sales below:

There has been much speculation about 2024’s headliners, with the bookies’ favourites currently being The 1975, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and Harry Styles.

Organiser Emily Eavis previously teased the headliner and legends slot in October. “This year we’re holding out for a little bit longer, and last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible’. Thank God we held the slot.”

She also stated she was “really passionate about gender split” after facing criticism for last year’s all-male headliners.

It was previously rumoured that Madonna, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay would headline the iconic festival. However, Eavis shut down the rumours on X/Twitter, saying: “The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue. As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”

