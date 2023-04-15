NewsMusic News

Fans react to Blink-182’s “incredible” comeback show at Coachella 2023

The band's original line-up played the delayed first show of their reunion tour at the festival on Friday

By Will Richards
Tom DeLonge of Blink-182
Blink-182 performing at Coachella 2023. Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images, courtesy of Coachella.

Fans have reacted to Blink-182‘s comeback set at Coachella 2023 on Friday (April 14), their first since they reunited with Tom DeLonge.

On the first day of the festival, the band played a 50-minute set of hits after they were confirmed as a last-minute addition the day before the show.

The show came as the first of the band’s comeback tour, which was postponed after drummer Travis Barker suffered repeated injuries to a finger.

During the set, the band played ‘Feeling This’, ‘What’s My Age Again?’, ‘The Rock Show’, ‘I Miss You’, ‘All The Small Things’ and other hits, alongside recent single ‘Edging’.

In the field in Indio, California and on the festival’s livestream, fans reacted to the “incredible” experience of seeing the trio back together again.

“An absolutely incredible experience watching these three back on stage together,” one fan wrote. “Wish I was there. So happy for them.”

Another said of their returning frontman: “I’m so glad you’re back Tom.”

“Blink-182 absolutely killed it at Coachella!” another fan tweeted after the set. “Just watched their whole set and it was PERFECTION!”

See a range of reactions to the comeback performance below.

Other highlights from Friday at Coachella included a cameo-filled show from Gorillaz, an appearance from Nile Rodgers during Blondie’s set, and the debut of a new song during MUNA‘s.

The first night of Coachella 2023 concluded with a headline set from Bad Bunny. Saturday’s (April 15) roster features BlackpinkBoygeniusCharli XCXThe Linda Lindas and The Kid LAROI, among many others – you can see the full line-up here, with info on how stream every set live here.

Coachella’s first weekend will wrap up on Sunday (April 16), with the second running over April 21-23.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.

