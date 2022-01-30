NewsMusic News

Fans react to Radiohead spin-off The Smile’s “incredible” trio of gigs

"Not sure how to get back to reality after that. Unbelievable"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Smile, 2022 (Picture: Alex Lake / Press)

Radiohead spin-off The Smile have performed their first trio of gigs and fans have been reacting to the performance.

The group, made up of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, performed three gigs at Magazine, London at 8pm last night (January 29) and 1am and 8am this morning (January30).

Each of the shows were live streamed to audiences around the world so fans across different time zones could enjoy the performance.

Highlights of the gigs according to fans on social media included Greenwood playing both a harp and piano simultaneously, a new version of ‘Skating On The Surface’ and a rendition of new single ‘The Smoke’. Fans also reacted to Peaky Blinders star Cilian Murphy reading a pre-recorded rendition of William Blake’s ‘The Smile’ at the start of the show.

The group also played several new songs in addition to ones they premiered at the Glastonbury live-stream last year. You can see the fan reaction, plus the full set list below.

The Smile played:
‘Pana-Vision’
‘The Smoke’
‘Speech Bubbles’
‘Thin Thing’
‘Open the Floodgates’
‘Free In The Knowledge’
‘A Hairdryer’
‘Waving A White Flag’
‘We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings’
‘Skirting On The Surface’
‘The Same’
‘The Opposite’
‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’

Encore:
‘Just Eyes And Mouth’

Earlier this week, the group premiered new single ‘The Smoke’, the follow-up to the trio’s debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’, which arrived earlier this month.

Yorke also performed The Smile’s ‘Free In The Knowledge’ at the Royal Albert Hall back in October as part of the Letters Live event, footage of which was released last month.

