Fans react to rush for Madonna 2023 world tour tickets

Tickets for Madonna’s huge 40th anniversary tour went on sale this morning (January 20) with fans taking to social media to share their reactions.
Announced earlier this week, Madonna is due to kick off the North American leg of her ‘Celebration Tour’ in July, before the European run begins in October at London’s O2.
Madonna already added one additional date at London’s O2 Arena following “overwhelming demand” during the presale and this morning, a third show was added for October 17. In total, 15 extra shows have already been added to the run.
Tickets are available here (UK) and here (North America).
EXTRA DATE ADDED >>> @Madonna has added an extra date at The O2 to The Celebration Tour on Tuesday 17 October 2023.
Tickets on sale now 🎟️🎟️ >>> https://t.co/kf4h25HYuC#Madonna #MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/ZmKqedxKjX
— The O2 (@TheO2) January 20, 2023
“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said of the upcoming trek in a statement.
Following the general sale, fans have been sharing their excitement and disappointment after hundreds of thousands of people attempted to purchase tickets.
me before and after trying to get madonna tickets: pic.twitter.com/7n4C4qlauj
— tah (fan account) (@MlSTERGAGA) January 20, 2023
forgot that Madonna tickets went on sale this morning and now there’s 148,852 other gays in front of me in the queue pic.twitter.com/kxj3ESvIRf
— Jordan (@jrdn_page) January 20, 2023
Gays joining the queue for Madonna tickets to see over 100,000 people in the queue #MadonnaCelebrationTour #CelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/GrdoSsUaGn
— Josh (@JoshPBooth) January 20, 2023
Trying to secure Madonna tickets feels like an Olympic sport
— Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 20, 2023
when you’re trying to work out your odds of getting madonna tickets for a 20,000 seater venue when yesterday for the pre sale you were already behind 63,000 people at 9:01am pic.twitter.com/rmJHpT1sSh
— Lewis Chandler 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@LewisChandler) January 20, 2023
Bankrupted myself BUT the Madonna tickets are secured. pic.twitter.com/93iRTqvGXQ
— SHG (@SamAychG) January 20, 2023
However, several fans took to social media to complain about the price of Madonna tickets.
In the digital queue for Madonna tickets even though there's no hope that a) any will be available by the time I get let in and b) that I'll be prepared to pay the ticket price. #MadonnaCelebrationTour
— ReadingTallMe (@ReadingTallMe) January 20, 2023
So glad I’m not a big time Madonna fan because £370 for the LOWEST price tickets?! Wtf
— Captured by Corinne (@CorinneDinDin) January 19, 2023
The price of the tickets for a decent seat at the O2 in London are crazy!!
— ManaboutLDN (@ManaboutLdn) January 20, 2023
I expected Madonna to be expensive but I just can’t justify £432 for a standing ticket… Or even £276 for a Floor Seat🫣🫣 #celebrationtour pic.twitter.com/VTUznd2OSY
— Ry (@Iolryan) January 18, 2023
I mean, it's the most expensive ticket I have ever paid for a concert – EVER. But it's a once in a lifetime gig, right? RIGHT? I don't love any female artist as much as I love @Madonna. So, yeah, very lucky to have just got a London ticket. Please be good #Madonna! #Celebration pic.twitter.com/bFwABCdHZs
— Muzz Khan (@muzzkhan) January 20, 2023
Per a press release, ‘The Celebration Tour’ will take fans on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pay homage to the city of New York where her career in music began.
Bob The Drag Queen (aka Caldwell Tidicue) is billed as a special guest opening act across all dates.
Madonna’s 2023 tour dates are as follows:
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 17 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Sat Dec 2 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Tickets for Madonna’s The Celebration Tour are available here (UK) and here (North America).