Fans are sharing footage from Daft Punk’s last ever gigs

Spare two Grammy's performances, the duo – who split up today (February 22) – played their last full show in 2007

By Will Richards
Daft Punk
Daft Punk performing at the Sydney Showground on 22nd December, 2007. Credit: Getty Images.

Footage is circulating on social media of Daft Punk‘s last ever gigs, as the iconic French duo announced today (February 22) that they are breaking up.

The pair — Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — announced their farewell in a YouTube video entitled ‘Epilogue’, which saw the two walking around the desert in their recognisable space-age helmets and leather jackets in excerpted footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

The video then reached a dramatic conclusion when one of the members eventually touches a button which results in his explosion, before the clip fades to black.

In the wake of the news, the music world has been celebrating the duo and fans have been remembering their final live shows.

The band’s last two performances both came at the Grammy awards – in 2014 they played ‘Get Lucky’ alongside Pharrell and Stevie Wonder, while three years later they joined The Weeknd for a medley of songs they produced for the artist. See both of those performances below.

Aside from the short awards show performances, the band’s final full live show came at the culmination of their Alive 2007 tour, in December of that year in Sydney, Australia. See the setlist and footage from the show and others on the Alive tour below.

Daft Punk played:

Robot Rock / Oh Yeah
Touch It / Technologic
Television Rules the Nation / Crescendolls
Too Long / Steam Machine
Around the World / Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
Burnin’ / Too Long
Face to Face / Short Circuit
One More Time / Aerodynamic
Aerodynamic Beats / Forget About the World
The Prime Time of Your Life / Brainwasher / Rollin’ & Scratchin’ / Alive
Da Funk / Daftendirekt
Superheroes / Human After All / Rock’n Roll

ENCORE
Human After All / Together / One More Time (Reprise) / Music Sounds Better With You

Among those paying tribute to Daft Punk following news of their breakup are Disclosure, who called them “THE greatest to EVER do it”.

“Words can’t describe the inspiration & knowledge we gained from listening to the 2 robots over the years. Wishing them nothing but good energy & positivity for the future – Thank you for everything Guy & Thomas.”

The pair’s most recent album came in 2013 with ‘Random Access Memories’, which bagged them Album of the Year at the 2014 Grammys.

They also scored six top 10 singles in the UK charts, including ‘Around The World’ and ‘One More Time’.

