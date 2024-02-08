Fans think Beyoncé is gearing up to make a country album

Fans believe Beyoncé is preparing to make a country album due to several clues the singer has supposedly hinted at.

It’s been over a year since Beyoncé released ‘Renaissance’, her ode to ’70s disco and house and Black queer communities. Now, fans have been left wondering what her next move might be – and according to some, she may have left some hints about the sonic direction of her next album.

On her website in 2022, Beyoncé wrote that ‘Renaissance’ was the first part of a “three-act project”. A common motif in the ‘Renaissance’ artwork, stage design, and costuming was the iconic cowboy hat. Beyoncé’s profile pictures feature the singer donning a bejeweled cowboy hat, and she also wore a smooth, creamy version at the Grammys. Some fans are speculating that Beyoncé isn’t just keeping her head warm – she’s actually gesturing towards her incoming country reign.

Advertisement

There’s also a since-deleted tweet from November last year, where New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan claimed he had listened to the other acts of the ‘Renaissance Trilogy’. He teased that the second act is an “acoustic album”, whilst the third is a “collaboration with Jay-Z” – leaving plenty of speculation for a country sound.

Fans will also remember her song ‘Daddy Lessons’ from her 2016 album ‘Lemonade’, a six-minute celebration of joyful country music.

Finally, the Houston-born Bey has incorporated her country roots outside of her music ventures; she previously released the ‘Ivy Park Rodeo’ collection with Adidas back in 2021 sporting some cow print.

The speculated country album could follow on the heels of Lana del Rey‘s rumoured country album, which she confirmed was in the works last week.

Beyoncé recently experienced the latest snub in her bid for the Album Of The Year Grammy, with husband Jay-Z telling the Recording Academy to “get it right”. “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of The Year; so even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work,” he said during his speech for the Global Impact Award.

Advertisement

“Think about that: the most Grammys, never won Album of The Year, that doesn’t work.”

In other news, Destiny’s Child recently reunited for a special private one-off performance.