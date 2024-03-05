Fans think they’ve worked out another Glastonbury 2024 headliner

Fans think that they have worked out one of the headline acts set to take to the stage at Glastonbury 2024.

SZA is tipped as the latest artist speculated to be heading to Worthy Farm later this year, after fans pieced together clues from her upcoming shows.

Rumours around the American singer-songwriter come following her being announced as one of the headline acts for this year’s BST Hyde Park series. She’ll join the previously-announced artists Shania Twain, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Stray Kids, Kylie Minogue and Kings Of Leon at the London event.

The ‘Snooze’ singer is set to be in the UK to headline the show on June 29, meaning that she will also be in the country when the Worthy Farm festival takes place between June 26 and June 30.

“SZA at Glastonbury festival,” wrote one user on X/Twitter. “She’s in the UK for her concert June 29.. right around the time Glastonbury is on???”

Another added: “SZA has started to emerge in the Glastonbury rumours. Headline set at BST on the Saturday of Glastonbury is fanning the flames,” while a third added that the slot at BST Hyde Park leaves the singer with a “Glastonbury shaped date”.

SZA at Glastonbury festival??

She’s in the UK for her concert June 29.. right around the time Glastonbury is on???#sza #glastonbury — 🐝 (@evieefrancis) March 4, 2024

👀 SZA has started to emerge in the Glastonbury rumours. Headline set at BST on the Saturday of Glastonbury is fanning the flames.#Glastonbury #GSH https://t.co/l05u58MSjY — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) March 4, 2024

@TheGlastoThingy that's a Glastonbury shaped date — Brett Redmayne (@brettd1981) March 4, 2024

The speculation also comes after SZA was named International Artist Of The Year at the BRIT Awards 2024 last weekend (March 2), after being nominated in both that category and Best International Song for her single ‘Kill Bill’.

She joins a long list of artists tipped for this year’s edition of Glastonbury, including Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder and Rihanna. Rumours around the latter come after she performed her first full live show in almost eight years last Friday (March 1) at a pre-wedding ceremony in India. The wedding was that of a billionaire, and she was reportedly paid $6million (£4.7million) for the private concert.

Others speculated include Shania Twain and Stevie Nicks, who are both predicted for this year’s Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage. Back in October, Glasto co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed that this slot would be occupied by a female artist in 2024.

Rumours around SZA coincide with comments shared by Eavis last March, when she told fans that Glastonbury had booked one of two planned female headliners, both of which would be performing at the festival for the first time.

Back in November, it was reported that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay would be topping the bill at Worthy Farm this summer. Eavis, however, later said the rumours about the confirmed headliners were “untrue”.

You can find our full list of artists rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury 2024 here.

The first two batches of tickets went on sale last November, but have now sold out. A resale is expected to be held in April – find out how to buy tickets here.

The first line-up poster traditionally arrives in early March. No acts have been officially announced as of yet.