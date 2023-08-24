Upcoming ‘Fantasy Boys’ group to debut without its top-ranking contestant

The upcoming boyband formed through TV competition Fantasy Boys will not feature the show’s top-ranking contestant, Yu Jun-won.

Fantasy Boys production company Funky Studio and Pocketdol Studio, the agency that’s set to management the upcoming boyband, announced on August 23 that Yu Jun-won would not be part of the new K-pop group.

In a statement to Star News, the two companies said that Yu Jun-won “will not be able to participate in group activities” over contract disagreements with the singer and his parents, as translated by Soompi.

“Despite the fact that the contract was written according to the standard terms and conditions established and recommended by the Fair Trade Commission, Yu Jun-won’s parents demanded revision of the contract with an increased profit sharing rate,” they said.

Funky Studio and Pocketdol Studio also alleged that Yu’s parents “notified” the companies that the singer “would not be able to join the group in the end”, after explaining why they could not “adjust the profit-sharing rate differently from other members”.

Yu Jun-won has since refuted the claims made by Funky Studio and Pocketdol Studio, in a statement per The Qoo. The singer alleges that he had instead “requested that some unfavourable clauses in the contract to be edited”, as translated by Koreaboo.

“I kept on asking for a few reasonable conditions to be edited in the contract. However, the company ended up adding some ridiculous conditions and tried to force an agreement,” he added.

“When I refused, they simply informed me out of the blue that I can leave the team,” Yu further claimed in his statement. “I have reached a stage where my trust in the company’s attitude cannot be recovered.”

Funky Studio and Pocketdol Studio have yet to respond to Yu’s claims as time of writing.

Fantasy Boys aired on South Korean TV network MBC from March to June 2023. The finale of the show had revealed the twelve contestants, including Yu Jun-won, who would form a brand-new K-pop boyband.