Fariz Jabba joins Cambodian singer Sophia Kao on English version of her single ‘Time’

Singaporean rapper Fariz Jabba has collaborated with rising Cambodian R&B singer Sophia Kao for an English version of her song ‘Time’.

The fresh version of ‘Time’ features an extended verse from Kao, followed by a short but fiery rap verse from Fariz and additional production from FlightSch. The track is performed entirely in English, as opposed to the original track, which is in Khmer and English, and also features a verse from Cambodian rapper VannDa.

Listen to Sophia Kao and Fariz Jabba spin a new take on ‘Time’ below.

Advertisement

The new version was released onto streaming platforms on Friday, May 14, and is one of four tracks on a remix EP for the original track, which dropped in mid-March.

The remix EP also includes three electronic reworks from producers Daniel Omens, Vutha and Jeffery Hassle.

Stream the ‘Time’ remix EP below.

Advertisement

Kao reportedly worked with Fariz and Flightsch on the collaboration three years ago, per a description on her YouTube channel. In a press release, Kao added: “It was all good vibes working with Fariz and Flightsch, and I’m grateful to have had the chance to work with two talented individuals.”

Fariz said, “Woking with Sophia on ‘Time’ was such a joy that came so effortlessly. I can’t wait for people to realise Sophia’s greatness – this is just the beginning!”

Prior to the release of ‘Time’, Kao released a collection of singles dating back to her debut track ‘For You’ in 2019.

Fariz Jabba on the other hand, most recently collaborated with the likes of Akeem Jahat, OmarKENOBI, MIIKOTHE13TH, AE$OP CA$H, Frank Loco and Fakkah Fuzz among others for an all-Singaporean remix of ‘Lotus’, originally by Malaysian group FORCEPARKBOIS.

His last solo release was the song ‘Nak Tak Nak’, released 2020.