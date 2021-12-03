Fariz Jabba teams up with Yung Raja on new song ‘And Then’

Fariz Jabba has dropped a new song titled ‘And Then’, featuring Yung Raja.

The Singaporean rappers exchange knowing bars about liaisons with women, egging each other on with “And then?” ad libs, over a bassy, minimal beat RIIDEM production that amps up in the song’s last third.

“Met this girl and I think she like me / She got on low-waist jeans and brand-new Nikes / Brought her to the crib, she did it too nicely / And she looking all smiley, I think she kinda wifey,” Fariz smirks on the opening.

Hear ‘And Then’, which dropped today (December 3) below:

Though Fariz and Raja have made guest appearances on other artist’s songs together – as on Charlie Lim’s ‘Better Dead Than A Damsel’ or Wyane Hausley’s ‘Stunt’ – this is the first officially recorded release the Def Jam Southeast Asia duo have handled on their own.

‘And Then’ is Fariz Jabba’s first original song in a year and a half: his last single ‘Nak Tak Nak’, was released June 2020, though earlier this year his 2020 collaboration with OmarKENOBI, ‘Kalah’, enjoyed a resurgence in streams after it went viral on TikTok and spawned a lip-sync challenge.

Raja, on the other hand, dropped his first EP ‘MIKE’ last month. The three-track project spawned a music video for its title track.