Fariz Jabba, Yung Raja, YAØ and YHB Sleepsalot share remix of Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’

Singaporean rappers Fariz Jabba, Yung Raja, and YHB Sleepsalot, along with singer-songwriter YAØ, have shared a new remix of Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’.

The remix, which was published on YouTube last Friday (September 3), features production from Singaporean beatmaker RIIDEM. The ‘Motley Crew’ remix kicks off with a verse from Fariz Jabba, before YAØ chimes in for the chorus.

YHB Sleepsalot and Yung Raja trade bilingual verses, both rapping in their native languages of Malay and Tamil respectively, combined with English to show off their versatility.

Watch the video for ‘Motley Crew (Remix)’ below.

The remix is Fariz Jabba’s second feature on a track this year, following an appearance on Locals Only Sound’s ‘Watch Yourself’ in May.

Yung Raja, who also featured on ‘Watch Yourself’, most recently released the single ‘Spice Boy’ in early August. Prior to the release of ‘Spice Boy’, the rapper’s March track ‘Mami’ gained international attention when it was featured on the ‘Do Not Play’ segment of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

YAØ – who is scheduled to perform at this year’s virtual IGNITE! Music Festival later this month – collaborated with fellow Singaporean singer-songwriters Charlene Su and Aisyah Aziz for ‘say it back’ and ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ respectively in July.

YHB Sleepsalot most notably collaborated with Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka and Malaysia’s SonaOne on ‘Orang Lain’ in May. The hit track received two remixes: one with Filipino artists Fateeha and Tiffany Lhei, and a second all-Malaysian posse cut featuring Joe Flizzow, SYA, Airliftz, Yonnyboii, Zynakal, and Senna.