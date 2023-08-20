‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ dropped from new version of Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits’

‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ has been dropped from a new version of Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits’.

The track – which features lyrics such as ‘Fat bottomed girls, you make the rockin’ world go round‘ – featured on the band’s original 1981 greatest hits album alongside tracks such as ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘We Will Rock You’.

But it has been left off a new version of the collection, which was released earlier this month, on Yoto – an audio platform aimed at children.

“It’s the ideal introduction to the music of Queen for young music lovers and the perfect soundtrack to kitchen dance parties, road trip singalongs, bedtime air guitar sessions….and much much more,” a description of the record reads on the platform’s official website.

We’re delighted to bring UMG’s unparalleled roster of artists and labels to @yotoplay's growing global audience of kids and family listeners for the first time. https://t.co/AD5fAD4Rnf — Universal Music Group (@UMG) August 11, 2023

Despite that, it does issue a warning about the remaining songs, stating: “Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs. These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children.”

The new version of the collection was released by Universal Music Group after it signed a partnership with the platform earlier this month.

Further releases from Bob Marley & The Wailers and partner labels including Motown Records and Disney Music Group are set to follow in the coming months, reports Music Week.

Meanwhile, a new Freddie Mercury exhibition featuring personal possessions of the late Queen frontman has gone on show in London.

The extensive collection of items at Sotheby’s, includes handwritten lyrics, personal Polaroid photos and costumes.

Other items in the collection include a handwritten draft of Queen’s 1975 hit ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Japanese vases, art by Salvador Dali, notebooks with guest lists and plans for dinner parties, Adidas high-top sneakers and outfits from throughout his stage career.

The exhibition runs from August 4 to September 5 and is free to the public with no booking required.

The items will then be sold across six auctions from September 6 onwards. You can find more details here.