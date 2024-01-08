Fat Dog shares energetic new single ‘All The Same’ and announce US shows

Fat Dog have released their latest energetic single ‘All The Same’ and have shared new tour dates in the US.

The track marks the band’s second release under their new label, Domino. Co-produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Geese, Shame, Blur) and the band’s frontman Joe Love, ‘All The Same’ features a retro beat reminiscent of old 80s-90s video games. The song follows their 2023 release, ‘King Of The Slugs’.

Speaking of the track in a press release, the band commented “What if you could turn the clock back and make a change? Just a single, well-placed kick, that perhaps could change the whole course of your life. Perhaps the party never has to stop?”

Advertisement

Directed by Dylan Coates, the song’s accompanying video stars Neil Bell (Dead Man’s Shoes, Dune, Peterloo) and has been described as a “twisted, absurdist tale of time travel and fatherhood”.

A limited edition 7” of ‘All The Same’ is set for release on March 22 and will feature an exclusive B-side ‘Land Before Time’. You can pre-order the vinyl here.

Fat Dog have also announced their first ever North American shows in New York City and Los Angeles. They will also be playing at this year’s edition of SXSW. The band have also added a homecoming gig in London’s Electric Ballroom. Check out the full list of tour dates below and visit here for tickets.

Fat Dog 2024 UK, EU and US tour dates are:

JANUARY

18 – Eurosonic Noorderslag 2024, Groningen

FEBURARY

15 – Borderline Festival, Dublin

16 – Dolans, Limerick

17 – Róisín Dubh, Galway

24 – Simple Things, Bristol

Advertisement

MARCH

1 – Les Inrocks Festival, Cent Quatre, Paris

12 – Trans Pecos, Brooklyn, NY

13 – 16 – SXSW, Austin, TX

19 – El Cid, Los Angeles, CA

20 – Popscene @ Brick & Mortar, San Francisco, CA

APRIL

18 – Electric Brixton, London

20 – Motel Mozaique, Rotterdam

26 – Le Printemps de Bourges, Bourges

MAY

9-11 – Focus Wales, Wrexham

31 – 2nd June – Maifeld Derby, Mannheim

JULY

6 – Eurockeenes, Belfort

26 – 29 – Deer Shed, North Yorkshire

AUGUST

8 -11 – Ypsigrock Festival, Sicily

31 – Manchester Psych Fest, Manchester

The band’s track ‘King Of Slugs’ landed the number 33 spot on NME‘s 50 best songs of 2023.

Speaking of the song, NME wrote: “When this band played Reading Festival in August, in the crowd stood a teenager with a sign that read ‘Fat Dog are for the kids’. ‘King Of The Slugs’ spoke to that sentiment: this pummelling, seven minute-long debut single was ​​passionate and unselfconscious, dumb and clever all at once. It may sound like a glorious mess, but it captured the singular energy of an act responsible for a whole new underground youth movement.”

In a four-star review of Fat Dog’s gig in Manchester, NME said: “By the time the frantic ‘I Am The King’ arrives, which sees Love breathlessly repeating the track’s eponymous refrain, you can’t help but feel you’re watching the coronation of 2023’s wildest live band.”