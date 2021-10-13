Fat Joe responds to criticism for calling DaBaby modern day 2Pac

Fat Joe has responded to criticism he received for calling controversial rapper DaBaby a modern day 2Pac.

During an appearance on BET’s Rap City special Rap City ’21, Joe took part in a game in which he was asked to name the 2021 version of some of rap’s past legends, including Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, E-40 and more.

When host Big Tigger asked Joe to name his 2021 version of 2Pac, Joe responded with North Carolina rapper DaBaby, who recently came under fire for homophobic remarks he made during his appearance at Rolling Loud Miami.

Joe’s answer garnered a lot of backlash online, with many people disagreeing with the ‘What’s Luv?’ rapper’s take, including Kxng Crooked, who said: “OG got Pac fucked ALL THE WAY UP.”

“dababy not even the best baby of this era,” one Twitter user wrote. Writer Britni Danielle added: “I wish people would stop comparing rappers to Tupac. None of these dudes are like Tupac, certainly not DaBaby.”

Joe took to social media earlier today (October 13) to respond to the criticism and double down on his answer.

“No ones 2pac there’s only one but i was asked the question and da baby a super real one he lives what he raps about,” he tweeted.

