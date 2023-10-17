Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis, The Libertines and more will appear on Adam Green tribute album

A new cover album of Adam Green‘s music has been announced, with Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis and The Libertines all set to appear.

The album, called ‘Moping In Style (A tribute to Adam Green)’ is scheduled for release on December 1. The Moldy Peaches member will have much of his solo material covered, including 2022’s ‘That Fucking Feeling’ and 2019’s ‘Engine of Paradise‘. Sean Ono Lennon’s cover of ‘That Fucking Feeling’ was released on October 13 – check it out below.

Green, an anti-folk pioneer, will have his songs covered by artists like Father John Misty (who recruited Green to direct the video for ‘Total Entertainment Forever’), Jenny Lewis and The Libertines. Regina Spektor, Frankie Cosmos and The Lemonheads will also interpret Green’s music. You can find the full tracklist below.

Recently, Green appeared in the documentary ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom‘, an adaptation of the oral history of New York’s early 00’s indie rock scene. The documentary features footage of Green recalling the first time he met The Strokes.

“This drunk guy called Julian comes over – he’s in the bathroom doing drugs with this young lady… breaks the shower,” said Green. At the Los Angeles premiere, the Moldy Peaches reunited to perform for the first time in 11 years.

NME also spoke to Green in our recurring ‘Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!’ series, in which he reminisced about The Strokes drummer Fab Moretti punching a mailbox and his 2011 iPhone-shot, written-on-ketamine film The Wrong Ferrari?. You can read about that conversation here.

The ‘Moping In Style’ tracklist is: