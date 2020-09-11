Fauxe and Shye collaborate on new song ‘More’ for ‘Majulah Weekender’ series

Singaporean producer Fauxe and fast-rising bedroom pop artist Shye have released a new track titled ‘More’ as part of MajulahFest’s Majulah Weekender series.

Per MajulahFest’s description, ‘More’ tackles themes of loneliness that Shye faced during the coronavirus lockdowns. The duo opted to do away with electronic music production, instead relying on layers of classical guitars, pianos and other samples to give the track a folky feel.

“I feel like this song kind of describes this emptiness which is something that everybody feels from time to time,” Shye said in a statement. “It is almost like what you see is what you get, but I think the realness is what’s very special about this song.”

Advertisement

The three-minute track is now available on Spotify. An accompanying 10-minute video of the duo working on the track in the studio has also been shared on MajulahFest’s Instagram account.

Stream ‘More’ below:

A collaboration between Zendyll Records and the National Youth Council of Singapore, Majulah Weekender pairs five seasoned producer/artists with five rising talents from across the Lion City.

‘More’ is the fourth of five collaborations from Majulah Weekender, with past collaborations coming from BGourd and J.Son, Jon Chua and Hairi Eyes, and Elsa Mickayla and RIIDEM.

Watch the video of Shye and Fauxe’s Majulah Weekender collaboration below:

Advertisement

One of Singapore’s most sought-after producers, Fauxe has worked with a bevy of artists over the years, most recently the rapper BGourd and the indie rock band Stopgap. In 2018, he released the acclaimed album ‘Ikhlas’, following it up in 2019 with ‘Altruism: The Beginning’.

Shye rose to prominence in 2018, when she entered and won Singapore’s leg of the Vans Musicians Wanted competition. That same year, she released her debut album ‘August7ine’, and has followed up with a slew of tracks, including ‘Feeling Like…’, released today. Hear it below:

Shye has also opened for the likes of Clairo and Superorganism during their shows in Singapore. She is set to return to the Vans Musicians Wanted stage on Saturday, September 12 for a virtual performance to kick off this year’s competition. Joining her on the bill is 2018’s finalist, rapper Axel Brizzy.