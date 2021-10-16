Faye Webster shares cover of Fleet Foxes’ ‘If You Need to, Keep Time on Me’

Faye Webster has shared a new live EP which features a cover of Fleet Foxes‘ ‘If You Need to, Keep Time on Me’ – listen to it below.

The singer’s new release, which follows her full-length album ‘I Know I’m Funny Haha’ from earlier this year, was recorded live at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

The seven-track release features mainly songs from ‘I Know I’m Funny Haha’, alongside the Fleet Foxes cover.

Advertisement

Listen to the whole thing below:

Reviewing Faye Webster’s ‘I Know I’m Funny Haha’ upon its release back in June, NME wrote: “There are shades of Virginia singer-songwriter Natalie Prass in Webster’s pillow-soft tones, which remain as heavenly as ever, and are particularly bewitching caressing the stripped-back balladry of ‘Half Of Me’.

“And she sounds even better on ‘Cheers’, her sweetly tremulous delivery contrasted beautifully by the aggression of buzz-saw guitars. While there’s a sense that Webster’s not taking the songwriting risks she once was, this transcendent set suggests sincerity suits her.”

Fleet Foxes, meanwhile, returned last year with surprise new album ‘Shore’, released to mark the arrival of the Autumn Equinox.

Most recently, they marked one year since the release of ‘Shore’ (September 23, 2020) by sharing an animated, stop-motion music video for its track ‘Featherweight’.

Advertisement

In other news, the band’s frontman Robin Pecknold is reportedly in the studio with Kanye West and Post Malone.

A video posted on the Instagram of DJ Akademiks – aka Lil AK – shows the trio in the studio, while Post Malone can be seen singing along to ‘The Shrine / An Argument’, pulled from the indie-folk band’s 2011 album ‘Helplessness Blues’.