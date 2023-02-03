FC Barcelona share player playlists with Spotify

Spotify have offered FC Barcelona fans an insight into what the team’s players are listening to by sharing player playlists onto the platform.

The team announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the streaming platform last year, which led FC Barcelona to rename their ground the Spotify Nou Camp and put the Spotify logo on match and training kits. The deal was reportedly worth around £237million.

Now, the partnership is being brought onto Spotify itself for the first time, which, according to a press release, is designed to create “a direct link between players, fans, music and Spotify”. Starting from this week, fans can check out ‘Matchday’ playlists from both the men’s and women’s teams which showcase the music that motivate and inspire players to perform at their best on match day.

Pedri and FC Barcelona’s captain, Alexia Putellas, have curated the first playlists.

Speaking about his playlist, Pedri said: “I’m really happy to take over the Matchday playlist and share my favourite tracks. Music is all around us as football players from training to the changing room before and after matches. I hope you enjoy my selections – Visca El Barça!”

On her selection, captain Alexia Putellas said: “We are all so passionate about our music in the team and I am proud to be the first Barça Femení player to curate the Matchday playlist. I hope fans will enjoy the music and feel what it’s like to be among the players as we get pumped up for a match!”

The Music Venue Trust previously hit out at the sponsorship deal, arguing that Spotify could have used the money to help struggling grassroots music venues. The Trust said that the same amount of money could have secured around 700 venues in the UK a permanent future.