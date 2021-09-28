.Feast, Agatha Pricilla, and Séda release new songs on mini-album, ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later (September)’

Indonesian label Sun Eater has released ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later (September)’, the second in a series of mini-albums – this time, featuring new songs from .Feast, singer-songwriter Agatha Pricilla, and metalcore band Séda.

‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later’ is a series conceived by Sun Eater, which launched its debut entry in August. The mini-albums will drop monthly through the rest of 2021. Stream ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later (September)’ below.

Advertisement

The first album, titled ‘Sounds Cute, Might Delete Later, Vol. 1’, featured two songs, including ‘Hari Yang Baik Untuk Berhohong’ by Hindia – aka Baskara Putra, also frontman of .Feast – in collaboration with Rayhan Noor, his bandmate in Lomba Sihir.

In the previous release, Sun Eater shared that their release strategy for the mini-album series is a way to combat the creative limits imposed by the country’s ongoing pandemic crisis.

The label also hoped that the series could serve as “a songdump” to collect songs that are not self-serious.

In a press statement, Baskara Putra, who also serves as Sun Eater’s A&R head, shared: “We feel that it’s not the right time for us to release any major materials such as [concept] albums and mini albums at the moment. Music isn’t the primary need at a time like this and everyone else is focusing on what would truly matter instead.”

“With that, we feel that it’s better to release songs that would entertain and lighten the mood without having to turn your head away from the pandemic.”

Advertisement

Upcoming instalments of ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later’ are expected to feature new music from other Indonesian artists such as Mantra Vutura, Glaskaca, Maseta, and Fufufu (Natasha Udu & Awan).

Earlier this year, .Feast teased their next album ‘Membangung & Menghancurkan’, which currently has an undisclosed release date.