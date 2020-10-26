.Feast, Aldrian Risjad to play Indonesian virtual festival Here Comes The Sun

Indonesia’s video-on-demand service GoPlay has announced the complete lineup for its virtual Here Comes The Sun festival taking place this October and November.

READ MORE: All the livestreams by Asian artists and festivals to catch in 2020

The two-day virtual concert will stream exclusively on GoPlay on October 31 and November 1, and will feature performances from the likes of Aldrian Risjad, .Feast, Hindia (aka .Feast frontman Baskara Putra), Mothern, Mantra Vutura, Agatha Pricilla and more. The complete lineup can be found here.

Here Comes The Sun is a collaboration between GoPlay (owned by ride-sharing service GoJek) and music company Sun Eater. The festival made its debut in August 2019 with a physical event that also featured some of this year’s performers, such as Hindia, Mothern and .Feast.

Advertisement

The upcoming virtual festival will give music fans a chance to interact with their favourite musicians through the app. Besides the livestream, other GoPlay features such as Shoutbox and Running Text can be used during the event.

Tickets for the virtual edition of Here Comes The Sun festival are now available for purchase via Loket.com and GoTix on GoJek for Rp 39,000 (S$5.50). Tickets will grant purchasers access to both days of the festivities.

The line-up for Here Comes The Sun Virtual Edition 2020 is:

Hindia

Mantra Vutura

Natasha Udu

Rayhan Noor

Agatha Pricilla

.Feast

Aldrian Risjad

Mothern

Maritals