.Feast and Netflix team up for ‘Stranger Things’-themed single ‘Dunia Terbalik’

Indonesian rock band .Feast have teamed up with Netflix Indonesia to release a new single based on the hit series Stranger Things.

The ’80s synthwave-influenced single ‘Dunia Terbalik’, or ‘Upside-Down World’, was released on streaming services on July 4 alongside a music video uploaded to Netflix Indonesia’s YouTube channel. The music video features the band playing in several sets inspired by the series, including a dingy living room with Christmas lights and a fog-shrouded swamp, intercut with scenes from the recently aired season four of Stranger Things.

.Feast frontman Baskara Putra said in a statement that the collaboration came to fruition easily as the band are fans of the series, adding: “The song itself is more or less a summary of the stories and patterns in the Stranger Things series so far, talking about friendship in general and how we feel our imperfections more around certain people.”

Watch the music video for .Feast’s ‘Dunia Terbalik’ below.

.Feast are coming off the recent release of their new mini-album, ‘Abdi Lara Insani’. According to .Feast frontman Baskara Putra, the mini-album follows the story of Abdi Lara Insani (also known as Ali), a fictional character who is “a depiction of the collective disappointment of the community towards the figures of ‘nation changers’ who come and go from time to time”.

In a 4/5 star review for NME, writer Marcel Thee called the mini-album the band’s “most well-rounded release so far”, praising the marriage of socio-political narratives with arena rock that offers “emotive declarations perfect for mass singalongs”.

Stranger Things season four recently broke a US streaming record for minutes watched within a single week, racking up 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of May 30 to June 5. The Nielsen figures count all episodes of the series, although it’s likely the majority of the 7.2 billion minutes came from the first seven episodes of season four, released on May 27.

NME‘s Rhian Daly praised season four in a 4/5 star review, praising the show for raising the bar after a harrowing and climactic end to season 3. While some gripes were noted, season 4 stilled packed “all the terrifying thrills you’d expect, deftly blending horror and sci-fi to maximum effect while still allowing for some laughs among the bleakness”.