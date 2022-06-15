.Feast, Danilla, Oslo Ibrahim and more announced for The Other Festival lineup in Jakarta

Jakarta’s The Other Festival has announced its full line-up ahead of its two-day run next weekend.
- READ MORE: .Feast – ‘Abdi Lara Insani’ review: Stadium rock with a political narrative that leaves you wanting more
The festival took to social media over the weekend (June 11) to unveil its full performance lineup, which includes acts like .Feast, Danilla, Oslo Ibrahim, The Panturas, FLEUR! and more.
Specific set times have yet to be announced, but you can check out the complete lineup below.
The Other Festival is scheduled to take place on June 24 and 25 at the M Bloc Space in Jakarta, Indonesia. Single-day passes will cost IDR160,000, while a two-day pass costs IDR320,000. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here.
The Other Festival made its debut in November 2018 and held its 2019 edition in late December. The festival then went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Past acts include Jason Ranti, BAP., Kallula, Ardhito Pramono and more.
The Other Festival is one of the latest music events to be announced for Indonesia this year. Other prominent concerts and festivals scheduled to take place in 2022 include We The Fest, Justin Bieber, Flavs Festival, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival, Louis Tomlinson and more.
The full lineup for The Other Festival 2022 is:
JUNE 24:
.Feast
Alishar
Anja
Bilal Indrajaya
Danilla
Emo Night by 630Recs & Sobat Indi3
FLEUR!
Jon Kastella
Kurosuke
Mantra Vutura
Oslo Ibrahim
Perky Club
RL Klav
Tender Shoots
The Panturas
JUNE 25:
Adinda
Adu Domba by Studiorama
Anda Perdana
DDA All Star (Hosted by Laze)
Diskoria
Duara
Gold Plate Pipers
Hursa
Kelompok Penerbang Roket
Mad Madmen
Martials/
Namoy Budaya
Perunggu
Sajama Cut
Satu Per Empat
Studiomaja
Vierratale