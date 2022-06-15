.Feast, Danilla, Oslo Ibrahim and more announced for The Other Festival lineup in Jakarta

Jakarta’s The Other Festival has announced its full line-up ahead of its two-day run next weekend.

The festival took to social media over the weekend (June 11) to unveil its full performance lineup, which includes acts like .Feast, Danilla, Oslo Ibrahim, The Panturas, FLEUR! and more.

Specific set times have yet to be announced, but you can check out the complete lineup below.

The Other Festival is scheduled to take place on June 24 and 25 at the M Bloc Space in Jakarta, Indonesia. Single-day passes will cost IDR160,000, while a two-day pass costs IDR320,000. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

The Other Festival made its debut in November 2018 and held its 2019 edition in late December. The festival then went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Past acts include Jason Ranti, BAP., Kallula, Ardhito Pramono and more.

The Other Festival is one of the latest music events to be announced for Indonesia this year. Other prominent concerts and festivals scheduled to take place in 2022 include We The Fest, Justin Bieber, Flavs Festival, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival, Louis Tomlinson and more.

The full lineup for The Other Festival 2022 is:

JUNE 24:

.Feast

Alishar

Anja

Bilal Indrajaya

Danilla

Emo Night by 630Recs & Sobat Indi3

FLEUR!

Jon Kastella

Kurosuke

Mantra Vutura

Oslo Ibrahim

Perky Club

RL Klav

Tender Shoots

The Panturas

JUNE 25:

Adinda

Adu Domba by Studiorama

Anda Perdana

DDA All Star (Hosted by Laze)

Diskoria

Duara

Gold Plate Pipers

Hursa

Kelompok Penerbang Roket

Mad Madmen

Martials/

Namoy Budaya

Perunggu

Sajama Cut

Satu Per Empat

Studiomaja

Vierratale