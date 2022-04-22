.Feast release new mini-album, ‘Abdi Lara Insani’, with a video for every song

Indonesian rock band .Feast have released their new mini-album, ‘Abdi Lara Insani’, with a video for every song.

The band uploaded seven music videos onto YouTube on Friday (April 22), joining the visual for previously released single ‘Gugatan Raykat Semesta’.

Collectively, all eight videos amount to a full performance of ‘Abdi Lara Insani’, which is .Feast’s first project since 2020 mini-album ‘Uang Muka’. The five-piece, only seen in silhouette, perform the songs against a bright red backdrop.

Watch the new music videos via .Feast’s ‘Abdi Lara Insani’ playlist below.

Per a press release, .Feast frontman Baskara Putra says that the mini-album follows the story of Abdi Lara Insani (also known as Ali), a fictional character who is “a depiction of the collective disappointment of the community towards the figures of ‘nation changers’ who come and go from time to time”.

Majority of the ‘Abdi Lara Insani’’s material isn’t exactly new, he notes: the mini-album – with the exception of ‘Bintang Massa Aksi’, ‘Jaya’ and closing track ‘Senin Toko Tutup’ – consists of reworked unreleased songs from the band’s discography.

Prior to ‘Abdi Lara Insani’, .Feast last released the single ‘Maju’ in November 2021 as part of the soundtrack for Indonesian period war film Kadet 1947. The band released their last mini-album ‘Uang Muka’ in 2020, following the ‘Beberapa Orang Memaafkan’ EP in 2018 and their 2017 full-length debut ‘Multiverses’.