.Feast, Yura Yunita, Hindia and more to play Jakarta’s The Sounds Project festival in August

Indonesian music festival The Sounds Project has announced the first wave of artists performing for its return to Jakarta this August.
The festival announced the first 44 acts for this year’s event via Instagram on Saturday (June 25). Among the acts announced so far are .Feast, Ardhito Pramono, Danilla, Dewa 19, Hindia, Isyana Sarasvati, Lomba Sihir, Nadin Amizah, Yura Yunita and more.
The two-day festival – scheduled to take place on August 27 and 28 at the Allianz Ecopark in Jakarta – has also confirmed that more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.
Check out the current lineup for The Sounds Project 2022 below.
Two-day pre-sale passes to The Sounds Project 2022 are currently available here for IDR440,000. Regular two-day passes will go on sale “soon” for IDR550,000.
The Sounds Project festival got its start in 2015 as a single-day event featuring Sore, Naif, Efek Rumah Kaca and more. The festival transitioned to a two-day event in 2019 featuring Sunset Rollercoaster, Summer Salt, Maliq & D’Essentials, Naif and more.
The festival then went on a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sounds Project is the latest festival to be announced for Indonesia this year. Other prominent festivals taking place in the country this year include We The Fest, Djakarta Warehouse Project, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds, Berdendang Bergoyang, JogjaROCKarta and more.
The current lineup for The Sounds Project 2022 is:
.FEAST
Ardhito Pramono
Armada
Barasuara
Bilal Indrajaya
Coldiac
Danilla
Dewa 19 ft. Ello
Diskoria
Efek Rumah Kaca
Feel Koplo
Fiersa Besari
Float
Fourtwnty
Gangga
Hindia
HIVI!
IDGITAF
Isyana Sarasvati
Jason Ranti
Juicy Luicy
Kunto Aji
Kelompok Penerbang Roket
Last Child
Lomba Sihir
Maliq & D’Essentials
Nadin Amizah
NDX AKA
Nidji
Padi Reborn
Pamungkas
Prince Husein
Raisa
Reality Club
Rizky Febian
Sisitipsi
Stars And Rabbit
The Adams
The Chnagcuters
The Panturas
The SIGIT
The Upstairs
Vierratale
Yura Yunita