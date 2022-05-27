Fedde Le Grand cancels Creamfields Thailand performance due to COVID-19

Dutch DJ and producer Fedde Le Grand had pulled out of this weekend’s Creamfields festival debut in Thailand due to COVID-19.

The DJ – who was also scheduled to partake in a panel at Wired Music Week today (May 27) on mental health – took to social media to announce his positive diagnosis.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID I was looking forward for hosting a panel at Wired Music Week and playing for Creamfields Thailand. I hope to be back in Thailand very soon and wish everybody still has a good time at Creamfields,” he wrote.

Fedde Le Grand was scheduled to co-headline day one of the festival’s Thailand debut on Saturday (May 28) with R3HAB.

Creamfields Thailand organisers have since taken to social media to announce that they are currently working on booking another international act to replace Fedde Le Grand.

Creamfields Thailand will host its inaugural edition this weekend, featuring performances from the likes of R3HAB, Jauz, Jeffrey Sutorius, Salvatore Ganacci, 22 Bullets, Kastra, Mercer and more.

In other festival news, Thailand will see several festivals return to its shores this year following two years of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Upcoming festivals include Maho Rasop in November and Wonderfruit in December.